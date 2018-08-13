South Africa’s highest court will rule on Monday morning on whether advocate Shaun Abrahams may continue to lead the National Prosecuting Authority‚ or must vacate his office.

President Cyril Ramaphosa identified “leadership issues” at the NPA among his administration’s key concerns in his first state of the nation address‚ but has been hamstrung in addressing these issues because of this outstanding judgment – a ruling that will determine whether Abrahams was properly appointed.