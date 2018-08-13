It shows the woman on the ground as her attacker towers over her‚ slapping her around. She gets up and walks behind him‚ while he hurls insults at her. Bystanders are recording the incident on their cellphone.

The couple continues to argue and the young man drifts out of camera shot while the woman is heard continuing to shout at him.

A few seconds later‚ the man is back on shot and is seen kicking the woman in the chest‚ sending her flying across the corridor. He places another kick to her face as she lies on the ground.

"Leave her alone! This is a woman‚" bystanders shout‚ before two of them walk towards the injured woman.

University spokesman Khotso Moabi said they had immediately taken action against the woman’s attacker. He said police and university campus security had been deployed to search for the youngster shortly after the video went viral.

"He was apprehended‚" said Moabi.

He expressed regret that such an incident took place‚ especially amid heightened efforts to curb gender-based violence.