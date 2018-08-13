Dam levels in the Western Cape have increased slightly over the past week‚ reaching an average level of 52%. Last year at this time‚ the dam levels were at 29%.

This is according to a statement on Monday by the province's minister of local government‚ environmental affairs and development planning‚ Anton Bredell. The dams feeding the City of Cape Town are standing at 58% (2017: 30%)‚ he said.

Of continued concern is the situation in the Gouritz River catchment area which includes large sections of the Karoo. That region has dam levels at an average of only 18%.

“We are quite concerned about the situation in the Karoo. Last week Oudtshoorn declared a local disaster with dam levels for the town standing at 30%. We are monitoring the situation and have sent provincial engineers and other experts to the area already to assess the situation and see what can be done to assist‚” said Bredell.