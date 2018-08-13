Western Cape residents optimistic as dams levels are half-full
Dam levels in the Western Cape have increased slightly over the past week‚ reaching an average level of 52%. Last year at this time‚ the dam levels were at 29%.
This is according to a statement on Monday by the province's minister of local government‚ environmental affairs and development planning‚ Anton Bredell. The dams feeding the City of Cape Town are standing at 58% (2017: 30%)‚ he said.
Of continued concern is the situation in the Gouritz River catchment area which includes large sections of the Karoo. That region has dam levels at an average of only 18%.
“We are quite concerned about the situation in the Karoo. Last week Oudtshoorn declared a local disaster with dam levels for the town standing at 30%. We are monitoring the situation and have sent provincial engineers and other experts to the area already to assess the situation and see what can be done to assist‚” said Bredell.
“We are urging all residents in the Greater Oudtshoorn area to use water wisely and to report all leaks and water challenges to their local municipality. Every drop is critical.”
In the Eastern Cape‚ dams are drying up at an alarming rate‚ the Daily Dispatch newspaper reported last week.
The levels at the Algoa system‚ which supplies dams at the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro - which includes Port Elizabeth - were described by the national Water and Sanitation Department as perilous‚ the Dispatch reported. The system was sitting at 19.3%.
Bredell said across the Western Cape‚ the message to use water sparingly remains in place.
“The system remains vulnerable and demand is sure to pick up in the coming summer months.”
Providing a breakdown of major dam levels‚ he said:
- the Theewaterskloof dam was 43% full this week (2017: 23%. Last week: 42%);
- Voëlvlei dam – 63% full this week (2017: 23%. Last week: 60%);
- Bergriver Dam 88% full this week (2017: 48%. Last week: 87%) and
- Clanwilliam Dam 100%. (2017: 30%. Last week: 99%).