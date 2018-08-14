Armoured SAPS vehicle petrol-bombed in Soweto
Two people were arrested following the petrol-bombing of a police armoured vehicle in Soweto on Tuesday afternoon‚ Gauteng police said.
Captain Kay Makhubele said a group of protesters from the Eldorado Park informal settlement had gone to a company at the nearby Nancefield Industrial Park demanding that it reinstate employees who had been dismissed.
“The police managed to disperse the protesters from the company. The protesters then went out to Cavendish Street where they blocked the road and pelted passing cars with stones.”
SAPS ARMOURED VEHICLE - NYALA PETROL BOMBED : CAVENDISH STR. NANCEFIELD. JHB. GP. pic.twitter.com/is85Akt7Rq— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) August 14, 2018
Makhubele said during the protest‚ police had tried to disperse the crowd and one of the protesters had lobbed a petrol bomb at the police armoured vehicle‚ resulting in it burning down.”
He said two policemen had been injured during the protest.
“Two suspects were arrested. So far‚ we have opened a case of arson and malicious damage to property‚” Makhubele said.