A 27-year-old man living in Cape Town has appeared in court in connection with an online dating scam.

Tochukwu Christopher Udeh‚ 27‚ was arrested last week for allegedly defrauding unsuspecting victims through an online dating scam.

He appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday and his case was postponed to August 27 for a formal bail application.

“It is alleged that the suspect forms part of a syndicate operating around Cape Town. Their modus operandi reportedly includes using fake profiles on the online-based dating sites to lure victims‚” the Hawks said.

The Hawks allege that the suspects would engage in email and cell phone conversations with the victims and trick them into sending them money and gifts.

“Several electronic equipment that includes laptops‚ smart phones‚ bank cards‚ and documents of a shipment on transit from a victim in Australia‚ were seized.”