The City of Cape Town has publicly disputed a Sunday Times report on the ability of its electric buses to climb hills‚ despite admitting that it failed to provide the newspaper with updated information.

At a press briefing on Tuesday at the Civic Centre‚ outgoing mayor Patricia de Lille dismissed the August 12 report — which said the council was withholding payment for 11 buses until they could sustain 60km/h on a 4% gradient — as “grossly inaccurate” and said she intended to report the Sunday Times to the press ombudsman.

De Lille assembled senior city officials including acting transport commissioner Gershwin Fortune and Brett Herron‚ the mayoral committee member on transport‚ to dispute the article. Fortune spoke about the testing and inspection of the buses and the results.

Neither he‚ Herron nor De Lille explained why members of the council transport and urban development committee were told in writing as recently as August 2 that the buses had failed the gradient test.

“Before we get into the facts of the specification tests‚ I would like to address the dangerous practice of reporting allegations as fact and not seeking comment from the relevant person which the allegations is linked to‚” said De Lille.