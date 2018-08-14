The number of charges brought against the former assistant waterpolo coach at Parktown Boys' High School‚ who allegedly raped or molested a group of boys‚ has increased from 160 to 327.

The accused appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court in Katlehong‚ east of Johannesburg‚ today. The matter was postponed to August 21.

He is facing one count of rape‚ 94 counts of attempted murder and numerous counts of sexual assault‚ exposure of porn to children‚ assault and sexual grooming.

His identity is being withheld as he has not yet pleaded.

Since his first appearance‚ more complainants have come forward‚ increasing the number of charges against him. There are now a total of 23 complainants in the case.

The state prosecutor Advocate Arveena Persad told acting judge Peet Johnson that she and the defence advocate were still in consultations on the matter.

The 22-year-old suspect is alleged to have tried to strangle or choke his young victims‚ resulting in a number of boys losing consciousness.

He was caught on surveillance camera fondling a 15-year-old in the school's hostel in November 2016. He was arrested soon afterwards and granted bail a month later.

It is alleged that the accused‚ who had been one of the school's star waterpolo players when he was a pupil there‚ touched the boys' genitals under water on several occasions when they were training.

The parents of one of the complainants were present in court.