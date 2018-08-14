Former ministers – as well as the incumbent minister of home affairs - have been identified as possible witnesses to be called to appear before a parliamentary committee probing the naturalisation of the Guptas as South Africans.

According to a draft report presented to the home affairs oversight committee on Tuesday‚ former home affairs minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi‚ who served in that portfolio between 1994 and 2004‚ has been identified as one of the prominent people who could provide more answers on how two of the Gupta brothers became naturalised citizens.

The home affairs committee's draft report has flagged Buthelezi's successors Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula‚ who was the political head of the department between 2004 and 2009‚ as one of the top people that could be called to testify.

Current home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba‚ currently in a second stint in the portfolio following a brief term between 2014 and 2017‚ was also targeted as a witness.