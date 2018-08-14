South Africa

Dead author had 'further evidence' on apartheid paedophile claims: publisher

14 August 2018 - 22:02 By TIMESLIVE
Mark Minnie. File Photo.
Mark Minnie. File Photo.
Image: Facebook/Mark Minnie

Ex-cop and writer Mark Minnie – who co-authored the controversial ‘The Lost Boys of Bird Island’, which investigated an apartheid-era paedophilia ring – had planned to reveal much more, his publishers said on Tuesday.

Tafelberg Publishers made the comment after Minnie was found dead after an apparent suicide in Port Elizabeth on Monday. His death came a week after the book was published.

The publishing house said there was no indication that he would harm himself, even though he had been out of reach since Monday morning via cellphone or email.

“He was excited about the publication of the book and the disclosure of allegations which, according to him, had been covered up for thirty years. He said that the book was ‘only the beginning’ of the process to have justice prevail for the victims whose stories are told in the book.

“Minnie told Tafelberg that he had successfully followed up several leads in Port Elizabeth during the past week and was determined to reveal further evidence. He was also looking forward to Cape Town’s Open Book Festival where he, together with his co-author Chris Steyn and journalist Marianne Thamm, was going to discuss the book,” the publishers said in the statement.

Speaking through Tafelberg, Steyn said she was shattered by Minnie’s unexpected death and stood by every word in the book. 

“Mark said it was our task to have justice prevail for the victims. He would have wanted me to continue and that is exactly what I’ll be doing,” she said.

READ MORE

Apartheid paedophile ring: Minnie 'feared for his life' once book came out - report

Mark Minnie, who co-authored a book about an alleged apartheid-era paedophile ring, feared for his life once the book came out, it was reported on ...
News
11 hours ago

Apartheid paedophile ring: Suicide note found at scene where Mark Minnie’s body found

A suicide note was found on the scene where the body of Mark Minnie‚ a former Port Elizabeth policeman and co-author of the recently released book‚ ...
News
8 hours ago

Author who helped expose 'apartheid paedophile ring' found dead

A former Port Elizabeth policeman and the co-author of the explosive book The Lost Boys of Bird Island‚ Mark Minnie‚ has been found dead.
News
15 hours ago

Most read

  1. Dead author had 'further evidence' on apartheid pedophile claims: publisher South Africa
  2. Current and former home affairs ministers expected to testify at Gupta ... South Africa
  3. Man seriously injured after falling onto palisade fence South Africa
  4. Search continues for body of Hout Bay fisherman South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
Dozens feared dead in Italy bridge collapse
X