Fearful students buy knives‚ pepper spray after campus rapes

Female students at the University of Fort Hare’s Alice campus are arming themselves with knives and pepper spray in what they believe is a fight for survival.

This drastic shift comes after a student said she was raped outside the campus on Sunday – the fifth reported case of campus rape since last year. A suspect was arrested on Monday.

Fearful women students told the Dispatch they were buying the notorious Okapi knives and they intended using them if they felt under attack.

Fear and anger were sparked by the apparent ease with which the attacker managed to chase his prey onto campus on Sunday night after the alleged rape - right under the noses of what the women say are ineffectual security guards.