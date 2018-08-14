“Gabi was an easy child to raise‚” she told Judge Vincent Saldanha. “She was full of life‚ had a great sense of humour even from when she was little‚ and had a large circle of friends.”

She spoke about the devastating phone call she received in July 2015‚ when an official from the American consulate told her‚ before breaking the news‚ “this is going to be the worst day of your life”.

She said she does not remember much from after that‚ but her husband told her she had been hysterical.

“It is not only the murder. It is the way in which she was murdered. It is a tragedy when any parent loses a child but a murder is worse especially when it is so far away and in such a cruel manner‚” she said.

“She was butchered. A more normal death would have been different‚ and I cannot make sense of it.”

Weitz said she found it extremely hurtful that Novella‚ from Guatemala‚ had compared her pain to his own mother’s pain when her son [his brother] was killed in a car accident.

Earlier in their relationship‚ said Weitz‚ Alban was so intent on having a child that she and Novella had agreed to get married and have a baby while they waited for his green card to come through.

At some point‚ however‚ Novella had “broken the deal”.

She said: “The arrogance of Mr Novella was hurtful and infuriating. He says that he loved Gabi but his actions speak louder than his words.”

The case continues.