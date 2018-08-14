Hout Bay fishermen launched two of their own boats on Monday to find an alleged poacher who went missing at sea when he and two others tried to escape police on an anti-poaching patrol on Saturday.

An angry crowd gathered in Hout Bay harbour after the court appearance of alleged poachers in Wynberg‚ Cape Town‚ on Monday.

They claimed that police shot and killed 25-year-old Deurick van Blerk as he and two of his alleged accomplices tried to get away on their rubber duck.

The Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries said that the incident is currently being investigated by police. They attributed violent protests on Sunday to "allegations that the community was unhappy with enforcement efforts that took place on Friday August 9 2018‚ resulting in the arrest of two suspects and the suspected drowning of a third suspect".

It is understood that the men were chased down by police after they illegally harvested crayfish near Hout Bay. By Monday afternoon‚ police divers using jet skis and a boat stopped their search for the body just as the fishermen’s two boats left the harbour to go and search. On board were the two men who were released on bail of R1‚000 each‚ who went along to point out where van Blerk had gone missing.