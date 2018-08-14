South Africa

‘Let’s burn this court!’ Outrage as alleged killers of albino girl is postponed again

14 August 2018 - 14:27 By Naledi Shange
Gabisile Shabani and her 15-month-old nephew were taken from their home in Witbank at gunpoint. File photo
Gabisile Shabani and her 15-month-old nephew were taken from their home in Witbank at gunpoint. File photo
Image: SAPS

Residents of Witbank expressed outrage on Tuesday after hearing the case against four men accused of abducting and killing an albino girl and her nephew was postponed yet again.

“Let’s burn this court!” the 150-strong crowed chanted as they gathered outside the Witbank Magistrate’s Court.

The four accused appeared via satellite from the Witbank Correctional Services Centre‚ where they have been kept since their arrest.

Tensions flared outside the court behind the rolls of police tape used to keep the crowds away from the building.

Not just toys: fighting prejudice with albino dolls

SA companies are creating dolls that celebrate albinism to create awareness and dispel myths
Lifestyle
4 months ago

“The family has stayed with a cloud of death over them for seven months and‚ according to our customs‚ this is not done‚” Taylor Pookgoadi‚ the district secretary of the SA Communist Party in Nkangala told the crowd of supporters.

While he‚ the family and scores of other supporters had arrived at the court hoping for the matter to commence‚ it became apparent that the matter was not quite ready for trial.

“It doesn’t seem like there will be much progress when we come back on October 10‚” Pookgoadi told the crowd. “We want the case to simply be moved to a bigger court.”

The case had been postponed after it was found that a fifth suspect was yet to be extradited from Swaziland‚ where he also faces other charges.

Policeman reveals horror he found at sangoma's premises

A police officer has described the trauma that he and other officers experienced when they discovered remains believed to be those of Gabisile ...
News
5 months ago

Also‚ the DNA results‚ which would determine if the body parts found in different locations were that of 13-year-old Gabisile Shabane‚ who had been mutilated‚ were yet to be obtained.

Gabisile’s 15-month-old nephew‚ Nkosikhona Ngwenya‚ was abducted with her.

It is believed that the attackers who had stormed their home in January and had mistaken the light-skinned toddler for another albino child who was in the house. His remains were found dumped in a swamp near the N4 highway.

Trudy Xhala-Mavimbela‚ from the office of the mayor‚ said the family had found themselves in a tricky situation because not all of Gabisile’s body parts had been found.

“We can’t bury them until the suspects [hand over] the rest of the body parts‚” Xhala- Mavimbela said.

“This matter has been dragging on since January. Government needs to speed things up so that the family can find peace. This has been traumatic for the family‚” she added‚ addressing the crowds.

On Tuesday‚ two of the alleged killers bowed their heads‚ avoiding contact with the camera that showed their faces to the court. The third beamed his bright smile as he saw the crowds of people seated in the court gallery‚ while the fourth accused simply stared straight forward.

Gabisile’s sister‚ the mother of Nkosikhona‚ stared at the screen‚ glaring at the men accused of taking her son and her sister’s life.

'They know where her mom lives' - Trio linked to murder of albino girl denied bail

The three men accused of the kidnapping and murder of a 13-year-old girl with albinism have been denied bail in the Witbank Magistrate's Court.
News
3 months ago

After proceedings‚ she‚ her mother and other relatives who had packed the court stood outside‚ where they briefly spoke to the media.

They expressed concern at the delay in the case.

“We are not happy with how things are progressing‚” said Sibongile Shabane.

They expressed their displeasure at how abruptly court proceedings had ended as one of the accused had raised his hand‚ requesting to speak to his lawyer.

The lawyer stepped out of the courtroom to give his client‚ who was at the prison‚ a call.

The matter was temporarily adjourned but minutes later the lawyer returned and left the court‚ leaving the court orderlies to explain that‚ as previously stated‚ the matter had simply been postponed to October.

Meanwhile‚ a source close to the family spoke to the trauma that the family faced as they frequently went to the mortuary to check on the corpses of the children‚ adding that the body parts were wilting away in the ice.

The worst part‚ however‚ was that even as court proceedings were scheduled to continue in October‚ there was no guarantee that the DNA tests would be ready and the bodies would be released for the burial‚ he said.

READ MORE

Three more suspects arrested for abduction, murder of Witbank children

Police have arrested three more people in connection with the kidnapping and murder of two children in Witbank‚ Mpumalanga.
News
5 months ago

Suspect appears in connection with kidnapped and murdered Witbank children

The suspect arrested in connection with the kidnapping of two children who were taken from their home in Hlalanikahle and later found dead appeared ...
News
5 months ago

Bodies found believed to be those of abducted Witbank children

Two bodies believed to be those of a little girl and her one-year-old nephew who were snatched from their home in Hlalanikahle‚ Witbank‚ last month ...
News
5 months ago

Witbank cousins snatched in armed attack

A pair of cousins from Hlalanikahle in Witbank were kidnapped during an armed attack at their home at the weekend‚ police said on Wednesday.
News
6 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Here's what you need to know about new NPA boss Silas Ramaite South Africa
  2. Three life terms handed to child rapist South Africa
  3. Italy interior minister says around 30 dead in bridge collapse World
  4. Apartheid paedophile ring: Suicide note found at scene where Mark Minnie’s body ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
Dozens feared dead in Italy bridge collapse
X