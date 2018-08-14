A man was seriously injured when he fell from a height onto a palisade fence while working at a construction site in Fleurhof‚ west of Johannesburg‚ on Tuesday afternoon.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 2pm‚ they found the man lying on the grass across the road‚” ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said.

Paramedics found that the man had sustained serious injuries to his abdomen and transported him to the hospital for further medical care‚ she added.

“It is believed that the man was climbing down the scaffolding when he lost his footing and fell onto the palisade fence.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics.”