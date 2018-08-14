Convicted Czech criminal Radovan Krejcir snuck “contraband” into his cell at Leeuwkop prison‚ allowing him to do a telephonic interview with a radio station last week.

Department of Correctional Services spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo told TimesLIVE on Monday night that there was an obvious “security breach” that allowed the media interview to take place.

Krejcir claimed in the interview that there was a conspiracy to keep him behind bars. He said it started after he paid R2.5-million to the son of a high-profile politician in 2011.

He said he paid the money after he was promised that he would get help in obtaining asylum papers‚ but the relationship soured‚ leading to several people‚ including police officials‚ framing him for crimes he did not commit.