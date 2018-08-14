South Africa

SABC unable to foot full legal bill for defending Motsoeneng

14 August 2018 - 14:35 By Ernest Mabuza
The SABC says it currently does not have the means to pay the DA for all of the legal fees incurred while defending its former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is unable to pay the DA for all of the legal fees incurred while defending its former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

This was revealed by the DA in a statement on Tuesday‚ citing correspondence between the party and lawyers acting for the public broadcaster.

The DA said the public institution's lawyers had explained that the SABC was “not in the position to pay the full amount at this time”.

In total‚ the SABC owes the DA approximately R1.7-million for costs related to litigation involving Motsoeneng.

The SABC was not immediately available to comment on the DA’s claims.

“The correspondence between the SABC’s legal team and the DA comes on the heels of other letters the public broadcaster was forced to send to its service providers and producers stating that it would not be able to pay them for the month of July‚” said DA shadow minister of communications Phumzile Van Damme.

She said the fact that the SABC was unable to pay its bills and outstanding legal fees was a clear indication that the public broadcaster was on the verge of insolvency.

“In the public interest‚ the DA will consider a payment plan for the SABC to pay back the money owed and has invited the SABC to come with a suitable proposal.”

