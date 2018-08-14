The Do More Foundation celebrates the power of collaboration and its one-year anniversary

The Leave No Young Child Behind initiative aims to improve the wellbeing of young children in two of the most impoverished wards of Nkomazi, Mpumalanga, where most young children have not had access to essential early childhood development services.

To help these children, the Do More Foundation, founded by leading food producer RCL Foods a year ago, focuses on maternal and child health, nutrition and food sufficiency, stimulation and early learning, among other support structures. Without access to these services, children are unlikely to ever reach their potential and escape the poverty cycle.

Run as part of a collaborative public and private partnership, the initiative is co-chaired by the Mpumalanga department of social development together with the departments of education and health, which are part of the steering committee.

In its inaugural year as an non-government organisation, the Leave No Young Child Behind initiative is just one of a number of programmes on which the Do More Foundation collaborates with other organisations and individuals that share its threefold mission to do more for young children, to ease hunger and to support the youth.