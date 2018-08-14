South Africa

Three life terms handed to child rapist

14 August 2018 - 17:10 By Ernest Mabuza
Moses Monnapula was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape.
Moses Monnapula was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape.
Image: iStock

The Northern Cape High Court on Tuesday sentenced a man to three life terms for raping two young girls in Galeshewe‚ Kimberley‚ in 2015.

Moses Monnapula‚ 45‚ had been found guilty of two counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape.

During June 2015‚ Monnapula lured two girls‚ aged six and eight‚ to his shack in Madiba Square in Galeshewe‚ where he kept them overnight and raped them.

Following their disappearance‚ community members launched a search.

The girls were rescued the following day by community members after information led them to the shack where Monnapula had kept them.

Handing down the sentence‚ Acting Judge Vernon Smith said Monnapula failed to show remorse for his actions and also failed to take responsibility for his criminal act.

Monnapula was sentenced to three years behind bars for each count of kidnapping‚ and three life terms in prison for three convictions of rape.

Smith ordered Monnapula’s particulars to be registered in the National Register for Sex Offenders.

Monnapula has a series of previous convictions‚ including housebreaking‚ theft‚ rape‚ robbery‚ assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm‚ and possession of drugs of which he served the sentences.

Northern Cape commissioner Lietenant General Peter Shivuri welcomed the sentence and praised the investigating officer for his work‚ which assisted the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure that Monnapula was convicted. “Harsh and hefty sentences shall serve as deterrent to criminals‚” Shivuri said.

READ MORE: 

Fearful students buy knives‚ pepper spray after campus rapes

Women students at the University of Fort Hare’s Alice campus are arming themselves with knives and pepper spray in what they believe is a fight for ...
News
4 hours ago

Alleged child rapist wants bail because Westville prison is unhygienic

The fear of contracting TB and the “unhygienic” living conditions at Westville prison are at the heart of why the man accused of the rape and murder ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Here's what you need to know about new NPA boss Silas Ramaite South Africa
  2. Three life terms handed to child rapist South Africa
  3. Italy interior minister says around 30 dead in bridge collapse World
  4. Apartheid paedophile ring: Suicide note found at scene where Mark Minnie’s body ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
Dozens feared dead in Italy bridge collapse
X