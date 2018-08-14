The Northern Cape High Court on Tuesday sentenced a man to three life terms for raping two young girls in Galeshewe‚ Kimberley‚ in 2015.

Moses Monnapula‚ 45‚ had been found guilty of two counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape.

During June 2015‚ Monnapula lured two girls‚ aged six and eight‚ to his shack in Madiba Square in Galeshewe‚ where he kept them overnight and raped them.

Following their disappearance‚ community members launched a search.

The girls were rescued the following day by community members after information led them to the shack where Monnapula had kept them.

Handing down the sentence‚ Acting Judge Vernon Smith said Monnapula failed to show remorse for his actions and also failed to take responsibility for his criminal act.

Monnapula was sentenced to three years behind bars for each count of kidnapping‚ and three life terms in prison for three convictions of rape.

Smith ordered Monnapula’s particulars to be registered in the National Register for Sex Offenders.

Monnapula has a series of previous convictions‚ including housebreaking‚ theft‚ rape‚ robbery‚ assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm‚ and possession of drugs of which he served the sentences.

Northern Cape commissioner Lietenant General Peter Shivuri welcomed the sentence and praised the investigating officer for his work‚ which assisted the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure that Monnapula was convicted. “Harsh and hefty sentences shall serve as deterrent to criminals‚” Shivuri said.