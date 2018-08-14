Three KwaZulu-Natal police officers have been accused of the torture and murder of a 47-year-old man‚ who had been detained for questioning.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesman Moses Dlamini said that detectives from the Muden police station‚ as well as operatives from the Greytown Crime Intelligence Unit had detained three men on August 2 for interrogation relating to a murder case.

“The three suspects were detained‚ tortured and assaulted inside Muden SAPS cells until one of the suspects succumbed to his injuries and died. Then the police orchestrated a plan to dispose of the deceased’s body‚ dumping it in nearby bushes‚” he said.

“The family of the man reported him missing at the same station when he failed to return home. The police told the family that he had been released on the same day after questioning‚” Dlamini added.