The University of KwaZulu-Natal suspended lectures and tests at its strife-torn Westville campus on Tuesday after a fresh round of violent protests.

Violence erupted on Monday after protesting students clashed with police and campus security.

The protest related to student concerns about external residences‚ including Wi-Fi‚ safety issues and meal allowances.

Police arrested 17 students for public violence.

A few hours after the protest on Monday‚ a police explosives unit was deployed to the campus in response to a bomb threat. They found no trace of explosives.

On Tuesday the university announced to staff and students that the academic programme‚ including all tests‚ had been suspended on the Westville campus until Thursday.

“This follows protest action on the campus this morning. University Risk Management Services are monitoring the situation‚” they said.

University management said it would engage with student leaders to find amicable solutions.

Lectures are expected to resume on Friday.