WATCH | Here's what you need to know about new NPA boss Silas Ramaite

14 August 2018 - 17:55 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Dr Silas Ramaite as the Acting National Director of Public Prosecutions. Here is what you need to know about him.

Ramaite is the NPA deputy national director responsible for administration and the office for witness protection. He has served as deputy director of the NPA for 15 years.

