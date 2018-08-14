WATCH | Where is Deurick van Blerk? Missing Hout Bay fisherman's family speak out

Deurick van Blerk went missing after a run-in with an anti-poaching patrol in the early hours of Saturday morning near Hout Bay.

The 25-year-old is presumed dead after disappearing overboard during a clash with an anti-poaching patrol at sea. Two other divers from Hangberg in Hout Bay were arrested during the altercation and are currently in custody.

Angry Hangberg residents accused fisheries compliance officers of shooting Van Blerk. It is the latest in a series of violent confrontations between law enforcers and community fishermen‚ many of whom survive off poaching abalone and West Coast rock lobster.

Unhappiness over the latest clash led to community members ransacking sections of Hout Bay harbour‚ including the harbourmaster’s office‚ on Sunday.