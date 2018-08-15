University students are the victims of a “hidden hunger” crisis‚ a conference in Cape Town has been told.

Hunger levels among students are higher than in the general population‚ Stephen Devereux of the National Research Foundation told the National Colloquium on Access to Food for Students.

More than 30% are food insecure‚ compared with 26% of the population‚ said Devereux‚ adding: “The overall picture is that campus food insecurity is much higher than we realised.”

The failures of the beleaguered National Student Financial Aid Scheme played a key role in hunger because of long delays with distribution of funds and the inadequacy of food vouchers‚ he said.