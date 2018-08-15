A bullet to the head: Three 'suicides' and the 'apartheid paedophile ring'

A bullet wound to the head. That is the common denominator linking alleged suicides three decades apart that silenced three people with intimate knowledge of an alleged apartheid-era paedophile ring extending to the highest echelons of government in South Africa.

Mark Minnie‚ former policeman and co-author of The Lost Boys of Bird Island‚ was found with a gunshot wound to the head at a smallholding on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth on Monday.

He was investigating fresh leads after publication of the book‚ which identified former defence minister Magnus Malan as being part of a paedophile network that preyed on young boys at Bird Island in Algoa Bay near Port Elizabeth during the 1980s.

A trawl through the Sunday Times archives reveals similarities in the way Minnie died - his death is initially being treated as a suicide - and the deaths in 1987 of two key characters implicated in the book.

In at least two of the three apparent suicides‚ people close to the victims said they would not have taken their own life‚ suggesting something more sinister may have been at play.

Port Elizabeth businessman and diver Dave Allen and apartheid-era environmental affairs minister John Wiley were found dead within weeks of each other with gunshot wounds to the head in 1987.