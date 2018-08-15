Civil society organisations have commended the new report into the events of August 16 2012 in Marikana near Rustenburg where 34 miners were shot dead.

Although the Farlam Commission of inquiry found some fault in the miners - a finding that received criticism - a new report has found no evidence pointing that the miners were attacking the police which led to a shooting.

The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) hosted a seminar on Wednesday where David Bruce‚ an independent researcher and expert on Marikana and policing‚ presented his findings in the “Sound of Gunfire” report.

Thami Nkosi‚ Right 2 Know’s campaigns organiser for Gauteng‚ said it was disheartening that‚ six years later‚ politicians had still not taken accountability for the massacre.

“We commend the report as it is bringing us closer to the truth. Information has been coming bit by bit; we appreciate the continued effort by civil society to find out what really happened.