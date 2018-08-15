The Sobukwe family says it will remember Zondeni‚ the wife of Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) founder Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe‚ for her “humility and simplicity”.

Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe died at 2am on Wednesday‚ aged 91‚ after being discharged from the Midlands provincial hospital in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

“The Sobukwe family is deeply grateful for the gift of her life and the innumerable lessons she leaves behind‚ and even as we mourn her passing‚ we celebrate her humility and the simplicity with which she approached and viewed life. Indeed‚ a great tree has fallen‚” the family said in a statement.

PAC president Narius Moloto told TimesLIVE earlier on Wednesday: “I can confirm that at around 2am‚ Mama Sobukwe died. We are sorry and saddened by her passing and wish to pass our condolences to the family.”

Moloto said Zondeni had been admitted to hospital six weeks ago.

The family described Zondeni as one of the most defiant and fearless icons of the struggle against racism and white supremacy in South Africa.