Lecturer in Facebook row faces urgent suspension‚ UCT insists

The University of Cape Town insisted on Wednesday that it has taken “urgent and immediate steps” to suspend a lecturer over comments he made on social media.

Spokesperson Gerda Kruger said UCT was “deeply disturbed” by the post.

Chemical engineering lecturer Arthur Mabintsela said on Facebook that the #MenAreTrash movement was “bullsh*t” and that women simply could not attract quality men.

He also admitted to being depressed and said at one stage wanted to rape and kill a family member. “When I was depressed… I wanted to kill her‚” he wrote.

Mabintsela refused to comment on the issue when contacted by TimesLIVE‚ but on Facebook he accused the university of lying about its action against him.

Kruger said on Wednesday: “UCT confirms that‚ despite claims to the contrary‚ the staff member has been informed of the formal process to suspend him.