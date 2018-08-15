South Africa

Lecturer in Facebook row faces urgent suspension‚ UCT insists

15 August 2018 - 17:09 By Nonkululeko Njilo And Dave Chambers
University of Cape Town. File photo
University of Cape Town. File photo
Image: UCT Student @UCTStudent via Twitter

The University of Cape Town insisted on Wednesday that it has taken “urgent and immediate steps” to suspend a lecturer over comments he made on social media.

Spokesperson Gerda Kruger said UCT was “deeply disturbed” by the post.

Chemical engineering lecturer Arthur Mabintsela said on Facebook that the #MenAreTrash movement was “bullsh*t” and that women simply could not attract quality men.

He also admitted to being depressed and said at one stage wanted to rape and kill a family member. “When I was depressed… I wanted to kill her‚” he wrote.

Mabintsela refused to comment on the issue when contacted by TimesLIVE‚ but on Facebook he accused the university of lying about its action against him.

Kruger said on Wednesday: “UCT confirms that‚ despite claims to the contrary‚ the staff member has been informed of the formal process to suspend him.

'When I was depressed… I wanted to kill her': UCT lecturer in hot water over Facebook rant

#FeesMustFall leader and activist Mcebo Dlamini has come to the defence of a University of Cape Town (UCT) lecturer who is under investigation for ...
News
4 hours ago

UCT lecturer under fire for ‘disturbing’ post on social media

Just halfway through Women’s Month‚ a University of Cape Town (UCT) lecturer is in hot water after controversial comments saying that the ...
News
11 hours ago

“The lecturer is not teaching any students at present. UCT distances itself from the post and subsequent comments made by the staff member.”

Earlier‚ #FeesMustFall leader and activist Mcebo Dlamini defended Mabintsela‚ saying the lecturer was depressed and needed help.

“The black academic is suffering and suffocating under severe depression‚” he wrote on Facebook.

Dlamini‚ who later deleted his post‚ also accused the institution of racism. “The f***ed up stinking racist institution [UCT] that seeks to destroy anything that is black is dragging and humiliating Mabintsela all over the media‚ instead of assisting him [to] deal with depression‚” said Dlamini.

Most read

  1. Shaun Abrahams taking his removal ‘on the chin’ South Africa
  2. Police officers accused of killing murder suspect to remain behind bars South Africa
  3. Zuma's 'he-he-he' sparked Gupta leaks‚ whistleblowers reveal South Africa
  4. Lecturer in Facebook row faces urgent suspension‚ UCT insists South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Firefighters rescue driver dangling from collapsed bridge
Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
X