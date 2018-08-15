South Africa

Man arrested in connection with ANC MP Sibusiso Radebe's murder

15 August 2018 - 11:54 By Naledi Shange
ANC MP Sibusiso Radebe. File photo.
ANC MP Sibusiso Radebe. File photo.
Image: Sibusiso MGi Ginindza ‏via Twitter

A man alleged to have murdered MP Sibusiso Radebe was scheduled to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday‚ said police.

The 35-year-old was arrested on Saturday‚ said Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

“Police were following up on information on four wanted crime suspects when they apprehended a 31-year-old male in Braamfischerville‚ Soweto‚” said Peters.

She said police seized a vehicle‚ a green Chevrolet Spark confirmed to have been hijacked in Krugersdorp‚ as well as a LCD flat-screen television‚ suspected to be stolen‚ worth an estimated value of about R10‚000.

Sibusiso Radebe’s family in shock after MP is gunned down in Gauteng

The family of murdered ANC MP Sibusiso Radebe is trying to absorb news of his sudden death.
Politics
1 month ago

‘This was a good man’ – politicians mourn murdered ANC MP Sibusiso Radebe

Members of opposition parties on Wednesday joined the African National Congress in praising the governing party's MP Sibusiso Radebe‚ who was killed ...
Politics
1 month ago

Peters did not explain how the man was linked to Radebe’s murder.

The ANC MP was gunned down on June 19 in Roodepoort.

According to SowetanLIVE‚ Radebe‚ who was married‚ was outside his girlfriend's home at the time of the attack. Police said he was shot in the head and leg during what was believed to have been a robbery.

Most read

  1. Family will remember Zondeni Sobukwe for her 'humility and simplicity' South Africa
  2. Hawks still determined to haul Guptas to SA to face charges South Africa
  3. Police arrest five of their own for cash-in-transit heists South Africa
  4. Birmingham man behind UK parliament car 'attack' World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Firefighters rescue driver dangling from collapsed bridge
Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
X