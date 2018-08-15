Man arrested in connection with ANC MP Sibusiso Radebe's murder
A man alleged to have murdered MP Sibusiso Radebe was scheduled to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday‚ said police.
The 35-year-old was arrested on Saturday‚ said Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.
“Police were following up on information on four wanted crime suspects when they apprehended a 31-year-old male in Braamfischerville‚ Soweto‚” said Peters.
She said police seized a vehicle‚ a green Chevrolet Spark confirmed to have been hijacked in Krugersdorp‚ as well as a LCD flat-screen television‚ suspected to be stolen‚ worth an estimated value of about R10‚000.
Peters did not explain how the man was linked to Radebe’s murder.
The ANC MP was gunned down on June 19 in Roodepoort.
According to SowetanLIVE‚ Radebe‚ who was married‚ was outside his girlfriend's home at the time of the attack. Police said he was shot in the head and leg during what was believed to have been a robbery.