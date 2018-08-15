A man alleged to have murdered MP Sibusiso Radebe was scheduled to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday‚ said police.

The 35-year-old was arrested on Saturday‚ said Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

“Police were following up on information on four wanted crime suspects when they apprehended a 31-year-old male in Braamfischerville‚ Soweto‚” said Peters.

She said police seized a vehicle‚ a green Chevrolet Spark confirmed to have been hijacked in Krugersdorp‚ as well as a LCD flat-screen television‚ suspected to be stolen‚ worth an estimated value of about R10‚000.