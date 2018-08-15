Mugg & Bean on Tuesday slammed and denied allegations that a former manager was dismissed because customers did not want to be served by a black man.

According to operations executive Jeanne Geldenhuys‚ the man lost his job because he was retrenched.

“The dismissal was an operational retrenchment undertaken by the franchise owner. The business downsized due to weak trading conditions. We categorically refute allegations that the retrenchment was racist‚” she said.

This comes after reports emerged that Andile Bozo‚ who held a managerial position at the restaurant chain’s store at the Waterstone Centre in Cape Town‚ lost his job because customers demanded a white manager.

Geldenhuys said there was no wrongdoing in Bozo’s dismissal‚ saying that due process had been followed by the franchisee. She said the company had clear codes of conduct and policies in place that governed the conduct of all staff and franchisees.