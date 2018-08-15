When Markus Mordiac first read his dad’s book – which delved into allegations that apartheid-era leaders were involved in a paedophilia ring – he had to stop and take stock of what he was taking in.

And it seems he knew almost instantly that his dad‚ ex-cop Mark Minnie‚ would face severe risks because of what he wrote. Perhaps‚ even‚ he foresaw his father’s death.

In a Facebook post dated August 5‚ Mordiac said: “When dad finished this book he sent me a copy. I got through the first 2 chapters and then stopped‚ Tears and a heavy heart‚ knowing my father was About to dive into something that could kill him. We have always had our different opinions and an opposite take on life.”