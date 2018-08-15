National government to ‘go after’ housing officials‚ blacklist contractors for rotten buildings

Tshangana said an investigation had been done. “There were wrongs done by the municipality and the province. There are inspectors from the NHBRC who did not do their job properly … We have to start with a disciplinary process. Those contractors who are registered with the NHBRC and did not do their work properly‚ we are after them. By law‚ we are allowed to blacklist them. The officials who appointed contractors not registered with the NHBRC‚ we have to go after them as well.”

NHBRC CEO Mziwonke Dlabantu said his organisation will only work with registered contractors who can also be traced if a problem arises. “I am shocked to hear that it has turned out to be a matter of non delivery … In the last two years there has been much stricter conditions. A new bill is under way that enforces provision of quality services.”

Dlabantu said houses will be fully insured for the first five years‚ with one year insurance cover for structural defects. He said all contractors will have to be qualified and registered with his organisation.