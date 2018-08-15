NDZ: I can't guarantee smooth payment of social grants

The government cannot guarantee the smooth payment of social grants and it is pleading with grant beneficiaries to bear with the state as it tries to fix the technical gremlins.

About 700‚000 grant beneficiaries could not access their money in the first week of July due to what the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) termed "technical glitches" in a new system which involved a large number of grants being distributed through post offices and an introduction of a new card system.

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Monitoring and Evaluation Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told MPs in the National Council of Provinces that she could not guarantee that similar hiccups would not be experienced in the coming few months. She was in that house to answer MPs' questions.

"I cannot stand here and guarantee that this month and next month the system would have been upgraded in all the post offices‚" she said.