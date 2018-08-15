NPA will not bring additional charges against Thales

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will not be bringing additional charges against former president Jacob Zuma's co-accused‚ Thales South Africa.

KwaZulu-Natal Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Moipone Noko on Tuesday confirmed that the state would not amend the indictment against the French arms company.

“The State has complied with the court order. We have advised the defence that we will not be amending the indictment‚" she told TimesLIVE.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court had given the state 14 days to provide clarity to Thales' legal team after defence advocate Anton Katz SC pointed out that the proposed additional charge did not exist in South African law.