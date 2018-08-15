Serial killer Kershwin Goldstone stood downcast in the dock as Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Bezuidenhout sentenced him to three life terms in prison on Wednesday.

Goldstone murdered Patricia O’Connor‚ 92‚ Roland Heathcote‚ 89‚ and Patricia Tugwell‚ 89‚ over a period of 20 days.

Driven by a rampant drug addiction‚ the 22-year-old had scaled the walls of the Kenwyn and Jacaranda retirement lodges‚ which lie adjacent to one another in central Pietermaritzburg‚ with the intent to steal. Using drain pipes as a foothold‚ he climbed through windows on the lodges’ upper levels and forcing his way into apartments.

Goldstone pleaded guilty to eight counts - including murder‚ housebreaking with intent to steal‚ theft and aggravated robbery.