One person dead in EC helicopter crash

15 August 2018 - 21:16 By Timeslive
Er24. File photo
Image: Facebook/ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd.

One person was killed on Wednesday after a helicopter crashed in a field in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Colonel Michelle Matroos said the helicopter was flying over a game reserve near the Thaba Thala district in Sterkstroom “when it came down‚ killing one of the occupants‚ a passenger‚ instantly”.

“The pilot was seriously injured and taken to hospital.”

The South African Civil Aviation Authority is investigating the crash.

“An inquest docket has been opened at Sterkstroom police station for further investigation.”

