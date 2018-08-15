Parliament’s labour portfolio committee said it was “not impressed” with the living conditions of horse grooms at the Randjesfontein Race Course in Midrand‚ Gauteng.

The committee visited the North Rand Training Centre at the race course on Tuesday. Grooms went on strike at the Randjesfontein Race Course in June‚ led by the EFF.

According to a statement issued by the portfolio committee on Tuesday‚ its members interacted with management of Phumelela Gaming‚ one independent horse trainer‚ as well as horse grooms.