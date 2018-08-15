South Africa

Parliament inspection finds 'appalling living conditions' for horse grooms

15 August 2018 - 07:05 By Timeslive
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

Parliament’s labour portfolio committee said it was “not impressed” with the living conditions of horse grooms at the Randjesfontein Race Course in Midrand‚ Gauteng.

The committee visited the North Rand Training Centre at the race course on Tuesday. Grooms went on strike at the Randjesfontein Race Course in June‚ led by the EFF.

According to a statement issued by the portfolio committee on Tuesday‚ its members interacted with management of Phumelela Gaming‚ one independent horse trainer‚ as well as horse grooms.

Grooms protest outside top horse training centre just days before Durban July

Dozens of grooms - wielding sticks‚ knobkerries and sjamboks - protested outside the Summerveld horse training centre‚ west of Durban‚ demanding an ...
News
1 month ago

No horses were harmed during grooms’ strike‚ trainer says

Well-known horse trainer Geoff Woodruff on Friday was grateful that none of the horses were harmed during the strike by the grooms at the North Rand ...
News
1 month ago

“During an interaction with the horse grooms in their hostels‚ the committee heard about reports of long working hours‚ and failure to comply with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) legislation‚ allegedly by horse trainers sub-contracted to Phumelela‚” the statement read.

“The committee also witnessed appalling living conditions in the grooms’ hostels‚ where four to five men share one small room and cook on gas stoves located outside their rooms.”

The committee also noted with concern the absence of healthcare services on the Randjesfontein estate. The committee has formally requested the labour department to conduct “thorough inspections in the entire horse racing industry to ensure compliance with the laws of the country”.

Most read

  1. Robert Sobukwe's widow‚ Zondeni‚ dies aged 91 South Africa
  2. Parliament inspection finds 'appalling living conditions' for horse grooms South Africa
  3. Mugg & Bean manager lost his job because he was retrenched‚ not because ... South Africa
  4. Mom: 'Movie of what Novella did plays in my mind' South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
Dozens feared dead in Italy bridge collapse
X