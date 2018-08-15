Police arrest three suspects‚ recover hijacked liquor truck

Swift reaction by the police led to the recovery of a hijacked truck and the arrest of three suspects in Vereeniging on Tuesday. Police also recovered boxes of Jack Daniels whiskey to the value of about R3-million that were in the hijacked truck.

Gauteng police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said it was alleged that the driver of the truck was stopped by a VW Golf GTI and BMW that were fitted with blue lights.

“The six suspects accosted the driver and took him to one of the suspects’ cars before he was dropped off few kilometres away. “Police responded swiftly to the case of hijacking and the Sedibeng Tracing Team recovered the truck in the yard of one of the houses in Vereeniging where three suspects were arrested‚” Masondo said.

Preliminary investigations led to the recovery of the boxes of Jack Daniels whiskey that were already loaded in another truck‚ he added.

“Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects that are still at large and the cargo that is still missing.

“The arrested suspects will appear at Johannesburg and Vereeniging Magistrates Court facing charges of hijacking and possession of a hijacked truck‚” Masondo said.