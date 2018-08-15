Three policemen charged with the murder of Mbongiseni Ndlela – thought to have died while being tortured in custody – will spend the next seven days behind bars.

Sergeant Mxolisi Hadebe‚ Constable Ntethelelo Hlophe and Constable Sboniso Mchunu appeared in the Greytown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The case was postponed for a week.

The trio were arrested by members of the cop watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Sunday and face charges of murder‚ assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.

A fourth officer‚ who had been sought by Ipid investigators‚ committed suicide at the weekend after his colleagues were placed in handcuffs.