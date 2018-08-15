South Africa

SABC signs deal with MultiChoice to stay in DStv

15 August 2018 - 10:52 By Aphiwe Deklerk
SABC and Multichoice believe that this agreement will give their relationship a new start.
SABC and Multichoice believe that this agreement will give their relationship a new start.
Image: ISTOCK

The SABC’s 24-hour news channel will continue being aired on DStv after the public broadcaster reached an agreement with MultiChoice.

In a joint statement between the SABC and MultiChoice‚ the two parties said the deal also meant that SABC Encore‚ which flights old content previously aired by the public broadcaster on its free-to-air channels‚ will also continue to be broadcast on DStv.

“The agreement follows extensive discussions between the parties‚ as the previous contract is set to expire. SABC and Multichoice believe that this agreement will give their relationship a new start‚” reads the statement.

SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe said he welcomed the agreement as it would bring certainty and clarity to the public broadcaster’s staff.

“The board and management of the SABC are satisfied that the agreement meets both the commercial and governance needs of the SABC. The SABC looks forward to delivering high-quality channels into the future‚” he said.

MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela said his company has a longstanding relationship with the SABC and was happy to have reached an agreement.

The announcement comes as MultiChoice is yet to make an announcement regarding a new channel to take over the spot that was previously allocated to the formerly Gupta-owned ANN7. 

READ MORE

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: New satellites set to be game-changer for African internet

It is no longer news that satellites have a critical role to play in filling the gap in internet coverage across Africa.
Business
3 days ago

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: Netflix is no David to the MultiChoice Goliath

Roll on a decade or two and now Netflix has taken that knowledge of how human beings tick, and how we like our movies, to turn it into a leader in ...
Business
3 days ago

MultiChoice wrestling ad falls flat

MultiChoice has been reprimanded for screening a WWE promotional clip during family viewing time.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. SABC signs deal with MultiChoice to stay in DStv South Africa
  2. WATCH | Heartfelt tributes pour in for Zondeni Sobukwe South Africa
  3. Rocket-propelled grenades for sale on the street in Mpumalanga South Africa
  4. Three cops in court on murder‚ torture claims South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
Dozens feared dead in Italy bridge collapse
X