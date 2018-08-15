Shaun Abrahams taking his removal ‘on the chin’

Former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams has confirmed that he is “officially unemployed” but maintains he is positive about his future.

“I’m taking this on the chin‚” he told TimesLIVE.

“I love the National Prosecuting Authority [NPA]. It’s been my life. It’s been my career. But the reality is that life must go on.

“Life is not always fair and‚ because life is not always fair‚ you need to take the lemons thrown at you and try to do something positive.”

The Constitutional Court on Monday ruled that Abrahams’s appointment was a consequence of an unconstitutional “abuse of power” by former president Jacob Zuma.

The court found that Zuma had effectively “bought” the removal of former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana with a R17.3-million “golden handshake”. His subsequent appointment of Abrahams was therefore invalid.