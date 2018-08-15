Spaza shops‚ tuckshops and hawkers could face the brunt of government’s news anti-smoking laws – with some fearing they will either have to shut down or simply break the law.

Banning the “loose” from South African shops and streets is a particular problem area.

This is according to the South African Spaza and Tuckshop Association (SASTA)‚ which is opposing government's plan – via the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill - to force smokers to quit‚ and non-smokers to never take up the habit.

Together with AgriSA and the Food and Agricultural Workers Union‚ SASTA has declared the controversial bill - set to ban single cigarette sales‚ introduce plain packaging and impose display bans - a "Criminals' Charter”.