Taxi driver dies after mob beating turns into gunfight

An attempt by Cape Town taxi drivers to administer instant justice to muggers ended with one of the drivers being shot dead.

City of Cape Town law enforcement inspector Wayne Dyason said officers were called to Kraaifontein on Tuesday and found taxi drivers beating up the youths. They had been alerted to the mugging by the woman's screams.

“When members of the public gathered and tried to stop the assault‚ the taxi drivers allegedly opened fire on them‚ wounding two bystanders‚” said Dyason.

Law enforcement officers returned fire and the taxi drivers fled in a minibus.

“During the ensuing chase‚ there was another exchange of gunfire and two suspects were wounded. One of them later died in hospital‚” said Dyason.

“The South African Police Service is investigating the incident and the city is lending its full cooperation.”

