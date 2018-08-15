Pan Africanist Congress founder Robert Sobukwe’s widow‚ Zondeni‚ died in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a long illness.

She had turned 91 in July.

PAC president Narius Moloto told TimesLIVE that Zondeni died in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape‚ where the mom of four had lived a quiet life out of the limelight.

“I can confirm that at around 2am‚ Mama Sobukwe died. We are sorry and saddened by her passing and wish to pass our condolences to the family‚” Moloto said.

He said Zondeni had been admitted to hospital six weeks ago.