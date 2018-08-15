South Africa

Three cops in court on murder‚ torture claims

15 August 2018 - 09:46 By Jeff Wicks
One of the officers committed suicide at the weekend after his colleagues were placed in handcuffs.
One of the officers committed suicide at the weekend after his colleagues were placed in handcuffs.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Three policemen accused of the torture and murder of Mbongiseni Ndlela are expected to appear in the Greytown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The officers‚ one detective and two operatives from the Crime Intelligence Unit‚ face charges of murder‚ assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.

A fourth officer‚ sought by police watchdog Ipid‚ committed suicide at the weekend after his colleagues were placed in handcuffs.

Ndlela had handed himself over to police for questioning on August 2‚ with his captors claiming he had been linked to a murder. He and his nephew were tortured in custody‚ according to Ipid investigators.

“One of the suspects [Ndlela] succumbed to his injuries and died. Then the police orchestrated a plan to dispose of the deceased’s body‚ dumping it in nearby bushes‚” Ipid spokesman Moses Dlamini said in a statement.

“The family of the man reported him missing at the same station when he failed to return home. The police told the family that he had been released on the same day after questioning‚” Dlamini added. 

READ MORE

Alleged cop killers taken down in separate raids

Three men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing a police officer.
News
1 month ago

R100‚000 reward offered after murder of Cape Town cop

A Cape Town police officer was ambushed and killed while responding to a complaint on Monday night.
News
4 months ago

Cop killers shot during raid

Three men – thought to be linked to the slaying of a policeman in KwaMaphumulo two weeks ago – have been shot and killed during a tactical raid in ...
News
5 months ago

Four accused cop killers appear in Ngcobo court

Four men accused of killing five policemen in a raid on an Eastern Cape police station last week appeared briefly in the Ngcobo Magistrate’s Court on ...
News
5 months ago

Former crime intelligence boss and three top cops in court for corruption

Former crime intelligence boss Major-General Pat Mokhushane‚ 58‚ and three senior police officers have appeared in court on charges of corruption‚ ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. SABC signs deal with MultiChoice to stay in DStv South Africa
  2. WATCH | Heartfelt tributes pour in for Zondeni Sobukwe South Africa
  3. Rocket-propelled grenades for sale on the street in Mpumalanga South Africa
  4. Three cops in court on murder‚ torture claims South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
Dozens feared dead in Italy bridge collapse
X