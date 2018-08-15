South Africa

Tributes pour in for ‘mother of Azania’ Zondeni Sobukwe

15 August 2018 - 11:47 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: Nelisa Sobukwe (left), Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe and family friend Vaida Sokopo in this file photo (05/07/2012)
Image: BRIAN WITBOOI © The Herald.

Tributes continue to pour in for Zondeni Sobukwe‚ the wife of Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) founder Robert Sobukwe‚ who died on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa joined thousands of South Africans in expressing condolences after Zondeni passed away in the early hours of Wednesday at Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape at the age of 91.

“The loss – in Women’s Month - of Mama Sobukwe is a sad loss to the Sobukwe family‚ foundation and our nation at large‚” said Ramaphosa.

“We have lost a heroine of resistance and a fighter for the freedom of all South Africans‚ who continued her activism into our democratic dispensation. We will always remember and honour her extraordinary contribution.”

The president said his thoughts were with the Sobukwe family‚ the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Trust and the leadership and membership of the PAC.

In April‚ the National Order of Luthuli in Silver was bestowed on Zondeni‚ who was affectionately known as “the mother of Azania”.

Ramaphosa noted that the year 2018 marked the 40th anniversary of the death of Zondeni’s husband‚ Robert.

The ANC sent a message of condolence to the Sobukwe family: “The African National Congress extends its heartfelt condolences to the Sobukwe family‚ her friends and the Pan Africanist Congress on their loss.”

The PAC described Zondeni as a “very humble‚ resistant and loving woman”.

“It is very special as it happened in a special month for women‚” said the PAC.

“Women should emulate and embody the mother of Azania. She was not a drama queen but a responsible mother who understood her cause until the end.” 

