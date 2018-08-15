The Hawks have shut down a hydroponic cannabis laboratory on a south coast farm in KwaZulu-Natal where approximately R500‚000 worth of plants‚ oil and equipment was discovered.

Three men‚ aged between 25 and 45‚ are expected to appear in the Umzinto Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for allegedly dealing in cannabis plants and oil‚ said Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesman Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

"A multi-disciplinary team comprising of the Hawks‚ Crime Intelligence and Tactical Response Team arrested the three after it transpired there was group that was running a hydroponic laboratory in Ellingham Estate Farm.

"The members seized cannabis plants‚ oil and equipment valued at approximately R500 000‚" said Mhlongo.

The raid was carried out on Tuesday.

Two weeks ago police discovered a hydroponic dagga lab nestled in the heart of the elite suburb of Westville‚ Durban‚ during an intelligence-driven operation.

Police spokesperson Thulani Zwane said at the time that the team had found dagga in three rooms at the house.

"There were about 50 dagga [plants] at the scene.”

Two people‚ aged 41 and 32‚ were arrested and appeared in court.