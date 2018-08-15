Two Cape Town schoolchildren have been drugged and abducted in District Six in the past two weeks.

Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer said on Wednesday an 11-year-old primary school girl and an 18-year-old high school pupil were abducted on their way to and from schools in the area.

Her spokesperson‚ Jessica Shelver‚ said the 18-year-old‚ who attended an independent school‚ was missing for a week before being dropped off in Bellville. The 11-year-old‚ who attended one of the department’s schools‚ was also found and returned to her family.

“We won’t be releasing the learners’ names or the names of the schools. The learner that attends our primary school is a minor and we have to protect her identity‚” said Shelver.

Schäfer said reports indicated that the involvement of a white van‚ adding that the perpetrators drugged the pupils.