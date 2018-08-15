South Africa

Two schoolchildren drugged and abducted in District Six

15 August 2018 - 16:49 By Aron Hyman
Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer said on Wednesday an 11-year-old primary school girl and an 18-year-old high school pupil were abducted on their way to and from schools in District Six, in Cape Town
Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer said on Wednesday an 11-year-old primary school girl and an 18-year-old high school pupil were abducted on their way to and from schools in District Six, in Cape Town
Image: 123RF/Sfpater

Two Cape Town schoolchildren have been drugged and abducted in District Six in the past two weeks.

Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer said on Wednesday an 11-year-old primary school girl and an 18-year-old high school pupil were abducted on their way to and from schools in the area.

Her spokesperson‚ Jessica Shelver‚ said the 18-year-old‚ who attended an independent school‚ was missing for a week before being dropped off in Bellville. The 11-year-old‚ who attended one of the department’s schools‚ was also found and returned to her family.

“We won’t be releasing the learners’ names or the names of the schools. The learner that attends our primary school is a minor and we have to protect her identity‚” said Shelver.

Schäfer said reports indicated that the involvement of a white van‚ adding that the perpetrators drugged the pupils.

Two people to appear in court for kidnapping children

A KwaZulu-Natal man will appear in court on Monday for allegedly kidnapping an 11-year-old girl.
News
2 days ago

“We have reported these incidents to SAPS‚ Cape Town. In addition‚ the district social worker has issued communication to schools in the area‚” she said.

“This is a source of extreme concern. We have not had reports of this happening in any other area‚ but I would like to urge parents to exercise caution and inform their children of the dangers of engaging with and of taking any food or beverage from strangers.”

Schäfer called on the police to increase visibility in the area. “Schools in the Zonnebloem area and surrounds will be engaging with parents to raise awareness as well as educating learners about being extra vigilant when travelling to and from school as well as‚ where possible‚ travelling in groups‚” she said.

READ MORE

Three life terms handed to child rapist

The Northern Cape High Court on Tuesday sentenced a man to three life terms for raping two young girls in Galeshewe‚ Kimberley‚ in 2015.
News
1 day ago

Protests planned as alleged kidnapper of Miguel Louw appears in court

The man police say abducted and trafficked missing Sydenham schoolboy Miguel Louw last month is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s court ...
News
8 days ago

Kidnapping of small children on the rise in SA

As hopes of finding missing Sydenham schoolboy Miguel Louw continue to dwindle‚ police are chasing leads that he may have been trafficked.
News
16 days ago

Most read

  1. Shaun Abrahams taking his removal ‘on the chin’ South Africa
  2. Police officers accused of killing murder suspect to remain behind bars South Africa
  3. Zuma's 'he-he-he' sparked Gupta leaks‚ whistleblowers reveal South Africa
  4. Lecturer in Facebook row faces urgent suspension‚ UCT insists South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Firefighters rescue driver dangling from collapsed bridge
Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
X