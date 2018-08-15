Two schoolchildren drugged and abducted in District Six
Two Cape Town schoolchildren have been drugged and abducted in District Six in the past two weeks.
Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer said on Wednesday an 11-year-old primary school girl and an 18-year-old high school pupil were abducted on their way to and from schools in the area.
Her spokesperson‚ Jessica Shelver‚ said the 18-year-old‚ who attended an independent school‚ was missing for a week before being dropped off in Bellville. The 11-year-old‚ who attended one of the department’s schools‚ was also found and returned to her family.
“We won’t be releasing the learners’ names or the names of the schools. The learner that attends our primary school is a minor and we have to protect her identity‚” said Shelver.
Schäfer said reports indicated that the involvement of a white van‚ adding that the perpetrators drugged the pupils.
“We have reported these incidents to SAPS‚ Cape Town. In addition‚ the district social worker has issued communication to schools in the area‚” she said.
“This is a source of extreme concern. We have not had reports of this happening in any other area‚ but I would like to urge parents to exercise caution and inform their children of the dangers of engaging with and of taking any food or beverage from strangers.”
Schäfer called on the police to increase visibility in the area. “Schools in the Zonnebloem area and surrounds will be engaging with parents to raise awareness as well as educating learners about being extra vigilant when travelling to and from school as well as‚ where possible‚ travelling in groups‚” she said.