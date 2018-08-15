WATCH | Cop charged with assault after violent beating caught on camera

Baltimore state's attorney Marilyn Mosby announced on Tuesday that a former Baltimore police officer, seen on a video beating a man, has been charged with assault.

The city's police commissioner called the viral video of the police officer beating the man "extremely disturbing" and unacceptable. The incident, which is believed to have happened on August 11 2018, showed the officer repeatedly punching a man in the head and body as he wrestled him to the ground.

The officer resigned after the video went public.