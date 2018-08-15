South Africa

WATCH | Cop charged with assault after violent beating caught on camera

15 August 2018 - 13:15 By TimesLIVE

Baltimore state's attorney Marilyn Mosby announced on Tuesday that a former Baltimore police officer, seen on a video beating a man, has been charged with assault. 

The city's police commissioner called the viral video of the police officer beating the man "extremely disturbing" and unacceptable.  The incident, which is believed to have happened on August 11 2018, showed the officer repeatedly punching a man in the head and body as he wrestled him to the ground.

The officer resigned after the video went public.

Most read

  1. Hawks still determined to haul Guptas to SA to face charges South Africa
  2. Police arrest five of their own for cash-in-transit heists South Africa
  3. Birmingham man behind UK parliament car 'attack' World
  4. Lawyers to begin closing arguments in explosive Manafort trial World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Firefighters rescue driver dangling from collapsed bridge
Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
X