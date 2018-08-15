“We’re just regular South Africans.” These were the words of two men who were introduced on Wednesday as the key whistleblowers in the Gupta Leaks affair.

The pair said they had fled the country and were still away and in fear of their lives — but they would do it again.

With their appearances and voices heavily disguised‚ the whistleblowers appeared on a pre-recorded video shown to the audience at The Gathering — Media Edition‚ hosted by the Daily Maverick‚ at Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The men‚ referred to as Stan and John‚ were interviewed by Stefaans Brümmer of the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism‚ which was in the forefront of reporting the contents of leaked e-mails outlining the role played by the Gupta family in state capture.

The men said they were in possession of the leaked e-mails for a lengthy period before deciding to release them to journalists. During that period‚ they were motivated by then-president Jacob Zuma to release them.