A report by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that the failure of Police Minister Bheki Cele and the SAPS to provide protection to whistleblowers on corruption and police killings in KwaZulu-Natal was grossly negligent.

In a report dated August 10‚ Mkhwebane found that Cele and the police’s failure to protect two men who blew the whistle on corruption - which they claimed was behind the murder of former ANC Youth League secretary general Sindiso Magaqa - could have resulted in the assassination of the two men.

The whistleblowers‚ Thabiso Zulu and Les Stuta‚ testified before the Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal in November last year.

In their testimony‚ they claimed that Magaqa had passed documentation on to the Hawks that allegedly proved corruption in the tender for upgrading Umzimkhulu Memorial Hall‚ which ballooned from R4-million to R37-million.

Following death threats and a lack of action from the police‚ Zulu sought the intervention of the public protector.